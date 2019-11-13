FCA Corp TX Has $236,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

FCA Corp TX reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,579 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 174,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 161,735 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,448,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 78,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,844,000.

SHYG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. 10,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,174. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.