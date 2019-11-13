FCA Corp TX Has $1.95 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FCA Corp TX decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,034,000 after buying an additional 666,150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

EPD stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. 5,649,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 14.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4425 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

