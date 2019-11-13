FCA Corp TX Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

FCA Corp TX raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX owned 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,047,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 558,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 430,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 259,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

