FCA Corp TX Decreases Stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO)

FCA Corp TX reduced its position in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd makes up about 1.7% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 1,925.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GDO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

