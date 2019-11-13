Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 30.75%.

Shares of FPI opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. ValuEngine raised Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

