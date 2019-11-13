Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Update

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,290,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 24,450,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 9,359.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. 4,625,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

