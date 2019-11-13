Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 231.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,611,364 shares of company stock valued at $855,000,545. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.24. 1,012,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,743,209. The company has a market capitalization of $544.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.44.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

