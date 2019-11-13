Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 594,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,034. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 128,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

