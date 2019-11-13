Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,875 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $49,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 787.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $446,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,526.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 22,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,569,688.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,118 shares in the company, valued at $17,439,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,765 shares of company stock worth $8,733,468 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 136,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.37. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.