Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Shares Up 3.4%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

Experian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

