Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXFO. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exfo has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Exfo had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $70.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Exfo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

