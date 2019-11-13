Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.94

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $7.94. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 7,821 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $325.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

