Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.13. 198,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,880. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.07 and a 200 day moving average of $269.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $284.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

