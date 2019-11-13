Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 7,709 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,245 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $21,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. 1,976,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. Barclays downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

