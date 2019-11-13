Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $2.80 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NYSE HST traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,896,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,414. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

