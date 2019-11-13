Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.12%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

