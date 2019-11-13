ERM Power Ltd (ASX:EPW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ERM Power Ltd (ASX:EPW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from ERM Power’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $603.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.03. ERM Power has a fifty-two week low of A$1.44 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.50 ($1.77).

ERM Power Limited, a diversified energy company, engages in the generation and sale of electricity in Australia and the United States. It operates through Business Energy Australia, Generation Assets, and Other segments. The company operates 662 megawatts of low emission gas-fired power stations in Western Australia and Queensland.

