Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nasdaq Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $103.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,319. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

