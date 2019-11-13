Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,198 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 127,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.67 and a beta of 0.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

