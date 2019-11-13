Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,759 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 95,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,094. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

