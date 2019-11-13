Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.66.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.87. 33,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,165. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

