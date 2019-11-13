Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 44,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.45. 1,541,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,832. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.66 and a 200 day moving average of $215.08. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.99. The company has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.77.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

