Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 57,180 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,180 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,901,000 after purchasing an additional 808,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,801,000 after buying an additional 353,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 612,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 1,697,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.90 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

