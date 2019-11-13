Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,374 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Motco bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 682.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. 82,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,186. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Barclays decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.