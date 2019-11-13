Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 74.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of WBK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,751. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Westpac Banking Corp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

