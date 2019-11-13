Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $530,000 Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,014.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,507,000 after buying an additional 787,131 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,039,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 265,553 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 131.1% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 95,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 444,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 62,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of CEQP opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

