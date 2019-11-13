Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Nomura by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 65.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NMR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.39. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

NMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

