Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,396,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in First Solar by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,162 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $524,071.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,907. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

