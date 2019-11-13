Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECPG. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.48. 256,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $355.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,557,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,891,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,631,000 after acquiring an additional 229,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,308,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 699,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 150,305 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.