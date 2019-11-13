Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.561 per share by the pipeline company on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

ENB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

