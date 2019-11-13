Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

NYSE:ENBL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 1,159,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

