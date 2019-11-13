Emmanuel Roman Sells 100,000 Shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Stock

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) insider Emmanuel Roman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00.

Shares of NYSE NRGX opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

