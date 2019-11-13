Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 1,024.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 114,300.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 19.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 6,880.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,719. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of -0.10. Embraer SA has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer SA will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

