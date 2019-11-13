Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Announces Earnings Results

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 58,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Embraer has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

