Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,508 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $173,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,320.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,124. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 98,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $108.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

