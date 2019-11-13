Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $499,512.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $96.00. 2,867,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,678. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $108.80. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nomura dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.