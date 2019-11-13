Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Announces Earnings Results

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of ELMD traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 333,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,237. Electromed has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Separately, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

