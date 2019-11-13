Elah (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Trading Down 1.8%

Elah Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ELLH)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, approximately 201 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10.

Elah Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELLH)

Elah Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. Previously, the company was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally. Elah Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018.

