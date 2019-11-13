Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Edison International by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,725,000 after buying an additional 4,625,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,644,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,199,000 after buying an additional 44,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,013,000 after buying an additional 2,059,350 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,504,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,833,000 after buying an additional 966,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,304,000 after buying an additional 794,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.11. 1,932,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,168. Edison International has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

