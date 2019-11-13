eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Head-To-Head Comparison

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

eBay pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PaySign does not pay a dividend. eBay pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares eBay and PaySign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.75 billion 2.65 $2.53 billion $2.32 15.12 PaySign $23.42 million 24.74 $2.57 million $0.09 134.33

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for eBay and PaySign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 1 15 8 0 2.29 PaySign 0 1 3 0 2.75

eBay currently has a consensus price target of $42.46, indicating a potential upside of 21.08%. PaySign has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than PaySign.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of PaySign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

eBay has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 18.33% 44.15% 9.79% PaySign 19.56% 66.05% 16.55%

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

