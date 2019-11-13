Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 160,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,293. The company has a market cap of $863.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $294,599.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,179 shares of company stock worth $3,184,071. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

