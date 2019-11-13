Eagle Health (ASX:EHH) Shares Up 10.5%

Eagle Health Holdings Ltd (ASX:EHH) shares shot up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), 114,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Eagle Health Company Profile (ASX:EHH)

Eagle Health Holdings Limited develops, produces, markets, and distributes health food products, and nutritional and dietary supplements in China. It offers donkey hide, amino acids, herbal tea, protein powder, lozenge, enzyme, maca, vitamin, ginseng, birds nest, dendrobium candidum, and heme iron series of products.

