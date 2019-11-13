Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $103,617.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shavon Cape purchased 3,790 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,608.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,180 shares of company stock worth $314,612. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBMT opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

