Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,556 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.12.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $56.74. 1,250,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,328. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.