Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 677.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,760 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,505,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,004,929.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,588,610.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,464 shares of company stock worth $5,359,673. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. 1,212,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,342. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

