Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 911 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.47.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,685,674 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.53. 51,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.55. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.