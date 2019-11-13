Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 68,056 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,056 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Apergy worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Apergy in the third quarter valued at $821,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Apergy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Apergy in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apergy by 133.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Apergy in the third quarter valued at $14,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

APY traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 13,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.