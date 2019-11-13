DWS (ASX:DWS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS)’s share price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.05 ($0.74) and last traded at A$1.05 ($0.74), approximately 44,793 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 128,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.05 ($0.74).

The stock has a market cap of $138.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51.

DWS Company Profile (ASX:DWS)

DWS Limited provides information technology services to corporations and government bodies in Australia. The company offers a suite of integrated solutions, including IT consulting services, such as IT strategy and architecture advice, program and project management, business and technical analysis, custom application development, systems integration and solution testing, and robotics processing automation; and digital solutions incorporating data automation and capture systems, and customer-led, digital strategy, and design services.

