Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Main First Bank

Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DUE. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.54 ($34.35).

DUE traded down €0.68 ($0.79) on Monday, reaching €30.15 ($35.06). 307,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.57 and its 200-day moving average is €28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. Duerr has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a twelve month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

