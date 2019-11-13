Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Instinet raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ DBX opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. Dropbox has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $26.49.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $58,380.00. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $158,327.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,833 shares of company stock worth $1,805,151. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.